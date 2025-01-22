Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has once again pledged unwavering support for Kashmir's call for self-determination, as outlined in United Nations resolutions. His statement was made during an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, highlighting ongoing diplomatic and political backing.

While addressing the gathering, Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for a new Danish School, signaling his government's intent to establish additional educational initiatives both in parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and other regions within Pakistan.

India, in response, has reiterated its position that Jammu and Kashmir remains an indelible part of its nation. The Indian government continues to advocate for constructive neighborly relations with Pakistan that are devoid of terror and aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)