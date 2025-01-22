Left Menu

Pakistan's Continued Support for Kashmir: A Commitment to Self-Determination

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting Kashmir in its quest for self-determination. During his visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he announced plans for new educational projects. Meanwhile, India maintains its stance that Kashmir is an integral part of its territory, urging peaceful relations.

Updated: 22-01-2025 22:48 IST
Shehbaz Sharif
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has once again pledged unwavering support for Kashmir's call for self-determination, as outlined in United Nations resolutions. His statement was made during an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, highlighting ongoing diplomatic and political backing.

While addressing the gathering, Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for a new Danish School, signaling his government's intent to establish additional educational initiatives both in parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and other regions within Pakistan.

India, in response, has reiterated its position that Jammu and Kashmir remains an indelible part of its nation. The Indian government continues to advocate for constructive neighborly relations with Pakistan that are devoid of terror and aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

