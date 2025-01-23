Left Menu

Tragedy in Nashville: High School Shooting Leaves One Dead

A tragic shooting incident occurred at Antioch High School in Nashville, where a 17-year-old shooter fatally wounded a female student before taking his own life. The incident has left two others injured, who are receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The investigation is being led by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashville | Updated: 23-01-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A 17-year-old armed individual fatally shot a female student at Antioch High School in Nashville before turning the gun on himself, according to police. The violent episode has shaken the community, as it adds to a troubling string of school shootings in the area.

Injuries were reported, with two victims currently under care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Authorities, including MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron, revealed that two school resource officers were present on campus during the incident but were unable to intervene before the shooting concluded.

Parents have been advised to avoid the high school and reunite with their children at a nearby hospital. This tragic event unfolds amidst ongoing concerns over school safety in Nashville, following a March incident where six individuals were killed in a similar attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

