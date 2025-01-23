Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: A New Era of Executive Orders

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders aiming to fulfill campaign promises. These actions impact immigration, federal workforce size, energy policies, and gender issues. The decisions include border security measures, reduction of federal hiring, withdrawal from international agreements, and the creation of a new government advisory group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 02:49 IST
Trump's Bold Moves: A New Era of Executive Orders

In a series of sweeping executive actions, President Donald Trump has set into motion extensive policy changes affecting a myriad of sectors across the United States. Since taking office, Trump has swiftly addressed immigration, energy, federal workforce composition, and gender policies, fulfilling several campaign pledges.

One of Trump's most consequential moves is the reinforced emphasis on border security, which includes a national emergency declaration at the U.S.-Mexico border. This is accompanied by a freeze on refugee admissions and significant changes to asylum procedures. Furthermore, the administration seeks to revise longstanding U.S. birthright citizenship laws, facing immediate legal challenges.

Domestically, Trump's executive orders target the federal workforce, urging a halt to remote work and imposing a hiring freeze with few exceptions. Energy policies have also shifted, as Trump declared a national energy emergency to boost oil and gas production, simultaneously withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. These actions highlight Trump's decisive approach to reshaping national policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025