High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Philippines Condemn China's Moves
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed China's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo. Rubio emphasized that China's behavior undermines regional peace and is inconsistent with international law, according to a statement from the State Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 03:45 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in talks with the Philippines' Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo concerning China's contentious activities in the South China Sea, as reported by the State Department.
Secretary Rubio highlighted that China's conduct poses a threat to regional peace and stability, asserting that it violates international law, according to an official statement.
This discussion marks the latest international response aiming to address the tensions in the South China Sea, a flashpoint in geopolitical relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
