High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Philippines Condemn China's Moves

In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in talks with the Philippines' Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo concerning China's contentious activities in the South China Sea, as reported by the State Department.

Secretary Rubio highlighted that China's conduct poses a threat to regional peace and stability, asserting that it violates international law, according to an official statement.

This discussion marks the latest international response aiming to address the tensions in the South China Sea, a flashpoint in geopolitical relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)