Iranian Cargo Ships in Missile Ingredient Controversy Amidst U.S. Sanctions Threats

Two Iranian cargo vessels are reportedly transporting sodium perchlorate, a critical ingredient for missile propellants, from China to Iran, raising alarms about potential U.S. sanctions. The Financial Times, citing Western intelligence sources, detailed the transactions which could impact the Chinese entities involved.

The vessels, under U.S. sanctions, are expected to carry 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate used for producing 1,300 tonnes of missile propellant. The shipments are linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with containers departing from China's Zhejiang province.

While U.N. sanctions on Iran's missile programs may be inactive, U.S. sanctions remain directed at transactions involving the IRGC and are poised to target Chinese companies implicated in this supply chain.

