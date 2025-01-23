Left Menu

Iranian Cargo Ships in Missile Ingredient Controversy Amidst U.S. Sanctions Threats

Two Iranian cargo vessels reportedly carrying sodium perchlorate, a key missile propellant ingredient, from China to Iran could trigger U.S. sanctions. The materials, destined for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, raise concerns amidst international missile non-proliferation efforts. The U.S. continues to scrutinize and impose sanctions on related Chinese and Iranian entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Iranian cargo vessels are reportedly transporting sodium perchlorate, a critical ingredient for missile propellants, from China to Iran, raising alarms about potential U.S. sanctions. The Financial Times, citing Western intelligence sources, detailed the transactions which could impact the Chinese entities involved.

The vessels, under U.S. sanctions, are expected to carry 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate used for producing 1,300 tonnes of missile propellant. The shipments are linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with containers departing from China's Zhejiang province.

While U.N. sanctions on Iran's missile programs may be inactive, U.S. sanctions remain directed at transactions involving the IRGC and are poised to target Chinese companies implicated in this supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

