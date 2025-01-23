Haiti on the Brink: Gangs Threaten National Security Amidst Calls for More International Aid
The United Nations warns that without increased international support, gangs in Haiti could take over the capital, leading to a collapse of government authority. Despite efforts from a multinational force, gang violence persists, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis and threatening national security.
The threat of gangs overthrowing Port-au-Prince looms large as the United Nations calls for urgent international support to bolster Haiti's beleaguered police force.
UN Chief Antonio Guterres highlighted the critical need for timely intervention to prevent a catastrophic collapse of national security institutions in Haiti. He emphasized that delays in providing additional support to police forces could lead to gang dominance in the metropolitan area. Ecuadorian and Kenyan forces have joined the effort, though the coalition remains below its target capacity.
Gang violence in the country has spiked since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, exacerbating humanitarian crises and leading to mass displacements. The UN and other international bodies are considering a peacekeeping mission, as the situation threatens the very survival of Haiti's state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
