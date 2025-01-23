Left Menu

Haiti on the Brink: Gangs Threaten National Security Amidst Calls for More International Aid

The United Nations warns that without increased international support, gangs in Haiti could take over the capital, leading to a collapse of government authority. Despite efforts from a multinational force, gang violence persists, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis and threatening national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-01-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 07:57 IST
Haiti on the Brink: Gangs Threaten National Security Amidst Calls for More International Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The threat of gangs overthrowing Port-au-Prince looms large as the United Nations calls for urgent international support to bolster Haiti's beleaguered police force.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres highlighted the critical need for timely intervention to prevent a catastrophic collapse of national security institutions in Haiti. He emphasized that delays in providing additional support to police forces could lead to gang dominance in the metropolitan area. Ecuadorian and Kenyan forces have joined the effort, though the coalition remains below its target capacity.

Gang violence in the country has spiked since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, exacerbating humanitarian crises and leading to mass displacements. The UN and other international bodies are considering a peacekeeping mission, as the situation threatens the very survival of Haiti's state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025