Kerala MP Backs Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Stirs Political Debate

Francis George, an MP from the Kerala Congress (Joseph), has sparked a heated political debate by voicing his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Presented by the BJP-led Centre, the Bill has stirred controversy and opposition, especially from Congress-led alliances.

The amendment aims to address regulatory issues related to waqf properties, modifying aspects like waqf definitions and registration processes. Critics, however, argue it unfairly targets the Muslim community. The resistance is strong from opposition parties, reflecting the contentious nature of the move.

George's stance diverges sharply with his party's official lines, raising significant discussions within Kerala's political landscape. Despite the opposition, some political factions appreciate George's stand, expecting him to maintain it firmly within Parliament.

