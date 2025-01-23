Left Menu

Philippines to Challenge China on Environmental Damage in South China Sea

The Philippines is planning to take legal action against China for alleged environmental damage in the South China Sea. This follows a historic 2016 arbitration victory against China's territorial claims. The Philippines seeks compensation for damages, citing China's activities around coral reefs and clams.

Updated: 23-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:40 IST
The Philippines is preparing to take its environmental grievance against China to the international courts over alleged damage in the South China Sea, according to the country's justice minister. This move marks another legal confrontation following the Philippines' 2016 arbitration win against China's territorial claims in the region.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla underlined the urgency of the case, indicating that discussions were underway on which legal forum to use. The Philippines is gathering substantial evidence to hold China accountable for activities including coral reef damage and clam harvesting in its exclusive economic zone.

The potential legal venues include the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which previously ruled against China, and the International Court of Justice. The case represents a novel legal strategy by the Philippines amid ongoing territorial disputes between the two nations, with Manila demanding compensation for environmental damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

