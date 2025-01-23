Stabbing Incident in South London: A Quick Response by Emergency Services

In a swift response to a violent incident in Croydon, south London, emergency services attended to five victims of a stabbing that occurred on Thursday morning. London's Ambulance Service confirmed the involvement of multiple resources.

A man has been apprehended by London's Metropolitan Police in connection with the stabbing, which took place close to an Asda supermarket. Information about the perpetrator's motive remains undisclosed.

One victim was transported to a major trauma center, while four other individuals were treated at local hospitals. The urgent response included various units, such as ambulance crews, a fast response paramedic, and London's Air Ambulance.

(With inputs from agencies.)