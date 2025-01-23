Left Menu

Stabbing Incident in South London: A Quick Response by Emergency Services

Five individuals were treated after a stabbing near an Asda supermarket in Croydon, south London. London's Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect. One victim was transported to a major trauma center, while four others were hospitalized. Authorities haven't disclosed a motive for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a swift response to a violent incident in Croydon, south London, emergency services attended to five victims of a stabbing that occurred on Thursday morning. London's Ambulance Service confirmed the involvement of multiple resources.

A man has been apprehended by London's Metropolitan Police in connection with the stabbing, which took place close to an Asda supermarket. Information about the perpetrator's motive remains undisclosed.

One victim was transported to a major trauma center, while four other individuals were treated at local hospitals. The urgent response included various units, such as ambulance crews, a fast response paramedic, and London's Air Ambulance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

