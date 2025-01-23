Security Tightened for Saif Ali Khan Post Knife Attack

Mumbai police have bolstered security for actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence after he was attacked with a knife by an intruder on January 16, an officer confirmed Thursday.

The alleged attacker, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, is a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India, according to investigators.

Authorities have ensured protection by posting two constables from Bandra police station around the premises in shifts. Additional security measures, including installing CCTV cameras and widow grills, have been implemented. The accused is due in court on Friday to seek an extension of his police custody, having been initially remanded for five days on Sunday.

