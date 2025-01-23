Left Menu

Security Tightened for Saif Ali Khan Post Knife Attack

Following a knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder, Mumbai police have deployed two constables outside his Bandra residence for enhanced security. The attacker, a Bangladeshi national, will face a court appearance to possibly extend his police remand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:26 IST
Security Tightened for Saif Ali Khan Post Knife Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have bolstered security for actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence after he was attacked with a knife by an intruder on January 16, an officer confirmed Thursday.

The alleged attacker, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, is a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India, according to investigators.

Authorities have ensured protection by posting two constables from Bandra police station around the premises in shifts. Additional security measures, including installing CCTV cameras and widow grills, have been implemented. The accused is due in court on Friday to seek an extension of his police custody, having been initially remanded for five days on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025