Stabbing Incident Rocks South London: Five Injured

Five individuals sustained injuries in a stabbing incident on Thursday morning in south London, as confirmed by the London Ambulance Service.

London's Metropolitan Police reported the arrest of a man following the attack in Croydon, occurring near an Asda supermarket. Although the motive remains unidentified, it's uncertain if the arrested man was among the injured.

One victim was transferred to a major trauma center; four others are hospitalized. London Ambulance Service deployed various units, including a Tactical Response Unit and London's Air Ambulance, to the scene. Officials noted that the injuries are not life-threatening.

