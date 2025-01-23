Left Menu

Stabbing Incident Rocks South London: Five Injured

Five people were treated for injuries following a stabbing in Croydon, south London. A man was arrested near the scene, an Asda supermarket. The motive is unclear, and one person was taken to a major trauma center while four others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:03 IST

Five individuals sustained injuries in a stabbing incident on Thursday morning in south London, as confirmed by the London Ambulance Service.

London's Metropolitan Police reported the arrest of a man following the attack in Croydon, occurring near an Asda supermarket. Although the motive remains unidentified, it's uncertain if the arrested man was among the injured.

One victim was transferred to a major trauma center; four others are hospitalized. London Ambulance Service deployed various units, including a Tactical Response Unit and London's Air Ambulance, to the scene. Officials noted that the injuries are not life-threatening.

