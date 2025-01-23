Left Menu

Court Orders Innovative Awareness Campaign in Drunk Driving Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, accused of drunk driving, on the condition that he performs community service by holding a 'Don't Drink and Drive' banner at a busy Mumbai signal every weekend for three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has extended bail to Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, a senior executive in a private company, in a case involving driving under the influence.

Nishank, an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, was involved in an accident in November 2024, damaging police barricades.

As a unique condition of his bail, he is required to conduct community service by holding a 'Don't Drink and Drive' banner at Worli Naka Junction in Mumbai every weekend, raising awareness on responsible driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

