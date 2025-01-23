Court Orders Innovative Awareness Campaign in Drunk Driving Case

The Bombay High Court has extended bail to Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, a senior executive in a private company, in a case involving driving under the influence.

Nishank, an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, was involved in an accident in November 2024, damaging police barricades.

As a unique condition of his bail, he is required to conduct community service by holding a 'Don't Drink and Drive' banner at Worli Naka Junction in Mumbai every weekend, raising awareness on responsible driving.

