An 18-year-old has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a brutal attack at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport, England, last July. Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 during the incident, killed three schoolgirls and attempted to murder 11 others.

Justice Julian Goose indicated that Rudakubana, now 18, will serve a minimum of 52 years, though he considered it likely the perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in custody. The court heard testimonies revealing the shocking nature of crimes which Rudakubana committed with intent to cause maximum harm.

The authorities concluded that the attack was not connected to terrorism, despite Rudakubana's possession of extremist materials. Instead, he was described as a young man with a violent obsession, aiming to inflict fear and outrage through his heinous acts.

