Tragedy at Taylor Swift Workshop: Youth Sentenced for Unimaginable Crime
Axel Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing three schoolgirls and attempting to murder 11 others during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport, England. The court ruled the attack was not terrorism-related, despite its severity akin to such crimes.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
An 18-year-old has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a brutal attack at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport, England, last July. Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 during the incident, killed three schoolgirls and attempted to murder 11 others.
Justice Julian Goose indicated that Rudakubana, now 18, will serve a minimum of 52 years, though he considered it likely the perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in custody. The court heard testimonies revealing the shocking nature of crimes which Rudakubana committed with intent to cause maximum harm.
The authorities concluded that the attack was not connected to terrorism, despite Rudakubana's possession of extremist materials. Instead, he was described as a young man with a violent obsession, aiming to inflict fear and outrage through his heinous acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
