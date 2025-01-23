Left Menu

Tragedy at Taylor Swift Workshop: Youth Sentenced for Unimaginable Crime

Axel Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing three schoolgirls and attempting to murder 11 others during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport, England. The court ruled the attack was not terrorism-related, despite its severity akin to such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:05 IST
Tragedy at Taylor Swift Workshop: Youth Sentenced for Unimaginable Crime
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a brutal attack at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport, England, last July. Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 during the incident, killed three schoolgirls and attempted to murder 11 others.

Justice Julian Goose indicated that Rudakubana, now 18, will serve a minimum of 52 years, though he considered it likely the perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in custody. The court heard testimonies revealing the shocking nature of crimes which Rudakubana committed with intent to cause maximum harm.

The authorities concluded that the attack was not connected to terrorism, despite Rudakubana's possession of extremist materials. Instead, he was described as a young man with a violent obsession, aiming to inflict fear and outrage through his heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025