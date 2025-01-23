Strategic Border Security Talks Enhance Coordination in Jammu and Kashmir

In a crucial meeting focused on regional security, Additional Director General of the Border Security Force, Satish Khandare, engaged in discussions with Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat. The talks, held on Thursday, aimed at addressing pertinent issues related to security and border management.

The high-level discussions also saw the participation of D K Boora, the Inspector General of the Jammu Frontier. Together, these senior officials explored various dimensions of operational coordination and strategized on enhancing the seamless functioning of their teams, according to a police spokesperson.

This meeting marks a significant step towards streamlined inter-agency collaboration in Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing the collective commitment to maintaining and strengthening regional stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)