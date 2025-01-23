Left Menu

Strategic Border Security Talks Enhance Coordination in Jammu and Kashmir

Senior security officials, including BSF Additional Director General Satish Khandare and Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, convened to discuss key issues in security and border management, aiming to enhance coordination between forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:17 IST
Strategic Border Security Talks Enhance Coordination in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting focused on regional security, Additional Director General of the Border Security Force, Satish Khandare, engaged in discussions with Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat. The talks, held on Thursday, aimed at addressing pertinent issues related to security and border management.

The high-level discussions also saw the participation of D K Boora, the Inspector General of the Jammu Frontier. Together, these senior officials explored various dimensions of operational coordination and strategized on enhancing the seamless functioning of their teams, according to a police spokesperson.

This meeting marks a significant step towards streamlined inter-agency collaboration in Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing the collective commitment to maintaining and strengthening regional stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

