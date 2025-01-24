Left Menu

Controversial Nomination: Hegseth's Past Under Scrutiny

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, has faced allegations of sexual assault, resulting in a $50,000 payout to the accuser. Despite denying wrongdoing, two Republican senators opposed his nomination. The Monterey DA dropped the case due to insufficient evidence, but scrutiny continues.

Updated: 24-01-2025 03:32 IST
Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, faces renewed scrutiny over a $50,000 payment made to a woman alleging sexual assault in 2017. The revelation was made during his Senate confirmation process.

The payment details emerged in documents provided to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Amid accusations of excessive drinking and abuse, Hegseth claims he was falsely accused and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Despite the district attorney declining to press charges due to insufficient evidence, Hegseth's nomination progressed with significant controversy, as two GOP senators broke ranks to oppose him.

