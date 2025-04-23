Court to Weigh Charges in High-Profile MCOCA Case Against AAP Leader
A Delhi court will consider on May 5 a chargesheet filed against AAP leader Naresh Balyan in a MCOCA case. The case was adjourned due to advocate requests, and a supplementary chargesheet has been filed against co-accused Ritik. Balyan was previously granted bail in an extortion case.
The Delhi court is set to deliberate on a crucial chargesheet against AAP leader Naresh Balyan on May 5, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Judicial proceedings were postponed as advocates requested more time. Meanwhile, a supplementary chargesheet was presented for co-accused Ritik alias Peter.
Balyan, apprehended in December for alleged organized crime activities, had earlier secured bail in an extortion-related case, intensifying public and legal scrutiny.
