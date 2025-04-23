Court to Weigh Charges in High-Profile MCOCA Case Against AAP Leader

The Delhi court is set to deliberate on a crucial chargesheet against AAP leader Naresh Balyan on May 5, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Judicial proceedings were postponed as advocates requested more time. Meanwhile, a supplementary chargesheet was presented for co-accused Ritik alias Peter.

Balyan, apprehended in December for alleged organized crime activities, had earlier secured bail in an extortion-related case, intensifying public and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)