Intense Counter-Infiltration Operation Neutralizes Terrorists in Kashmir Valley

In a decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, security forces have intensified operations across the Kashmir valley to dismantle terrorist networks. A significant encounter unfolded in Baramulla, as security personnel engaged in a heavy firefight with militants during a meticulously planned counter-infiltration operation initiated on Tuesday night.

Brigadier Mayank Shukla, Commander of the 161 Infantry Brigade, confirmed that the operation was launched based on credible intelligence regarding Pakistani terrorists' movement in the Uri sector. The Indian Army meticulously tracked terrorist activities, receiving actionable intelligence about their presence at a launchpad near the Uri nallah. As the terrorists crossed the Line of Control (LOC) at approximately 3 am, they faced a robust counter-ambush by the forces, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists after a prolonged two-hour gun battle.

Addressing reporters, Brigadier Shukla emphasized the comprehensive surveillance and coordination involved in the operation. "Our intelligence agencies have been vigilant, providing continuous updates about terrorist movements in the region. The deployment of surveillance drones and strategically positioned ambush parties played a pivotal role in our success," he remarked. The operation led to the recovery of substantial weaponry, including 2 AK rifles, a 9mm Chinese pistol, and a large cache of ammunition, along with a 10kg IED. Efforts are underway by Jammu and Kashmir police to identify the neutralized militants, marking a tactical victory for security forces in their ongoing campaign to thwart cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)