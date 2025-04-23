Left Menu

Intense Counter-Infiltration Operation Neutralizes Terrorists in Kashmir Valley

In a bold move, security forces in the Kashmir Valley successfully executed a counter-infiltration mission, neutralizing two terrorists in Baramulla. Vital intelligence and swift action led to the recovery of firearms and explosives, marking a significant achievement in the fight against terror incursions along the Line of Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:09 IST
Intense Counter-Infiltration Operation Neutralizes Terrorists in Kashmir Valley
Commander of 161 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier Mayank Shukla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, security forces have intensified operations across the Kashmir valley to dismantle terrorist networks. A significant encounter unfolded in Baramulla, as security personnel engaged in a heavy firefight with militants during a meticulously planned counter-infiltration operation initiated on Tuesday night.

Brigadier Mayank Shukla, Commander of the 161 Infantry Brigade, confirmed that the operation was launched based on credible intelligence regarding Pakistani terrorists' movement in the Uri sector. The Indian Army meticulously tracked terrorist activities, receiving actionable intelligence about their presence at a launchpad near the Uri nallah. As the terrorists crossed the Line of Control (LOC) at approximately 3 am, they faced a robust counter-ambush by the forces, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists after a prolonged two-hour gun battle.

Addressing reporters, Brigadier Shukla emphasized the comprehensive surveillance and coordination involved in the operation. "Our intelligence agencies have been vigilant, providing continuous updates about terrorist movements in the region. The deployment of surveillance drones and strategically positioned ambush parties played a pivotal role in our success," he remarked. The operation led to the recovery of substantial weaponry, including 2 AK rifles, a 9mm Chinese pistol, and a large cache of ammunition, along with a 10kg IED. Efforts are underway by Jammu and Kashmir police to identify the neutralized militants, marking a tactical victory for security forces in their ongoing campaign to thwart cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025