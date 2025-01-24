Left Menu

The Battle Over Birthright Citizenship: Trump's Order Faces Legal Challenges

President Donald Trump's executive order denying US citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants is facing multiple legal challenges. A Seattle judge blocked the order, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional." Legal briefs will be filed before a hearing on February 6, as lawsuits from several states progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's executive order to deny US citizenship to children born to undocumented immigrants faced its first legal hurdle on Thursday. US District Judge John C. Coughenour in Seattle harshly questioned the order's legality, describing it as "blatantly unconstitutional," and issued a temporary restraining order pending further hearings.

Trump's executive order is being challenged in court across the nation, with 22 states and multiple immigrant rights groups filing lawsuits. These lawsuits argue that the order contradicts the 14th Amendment's guarantee of birthright citizenship and could render affected children stateless, depriving them of civic and economic rights.

The legal proceedings are ongoing, with a hearing set for February 6 to consider extending the blocking of the order. Meanwhile, other related cases are also beginning, including one in Maryland and another involving Massachusetts. The Department of Justice has pledged to "vigorously defend" the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

