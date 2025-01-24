Madhya Pradesh Court Ensures Investigation into Lecturer's Coercion Claim

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has addressed a complaint by a lecturer who claimed that he was coerced by authorities at his government college to participate in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities. This came after assurances from the state government to investigate these allegations thoroughly.

The petitioner, a guest faculty member in commerce at Majhauli’s Government Arts and Commerce College in Sidhi, stated that the administration pressured him to align with the RSS, sparking his legal action against the institution.

Justice Vivek Agarwal's bench has advised the state's legal representative to instruct Sidhi's Superintendent of Police to scrutinize the lecturer's complaints. Upon verification, the police are expected to address any threats within a week from receiving the order.

