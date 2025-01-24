Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Court Ensures Investigation into Lecturer's Coercion Claim

A lecturer at a government college in Madhya Pradesh alleged that he was forced to join RSS activities, leading to a court case. The state's government assured examination of the matter, with the police directed to assess any threat and take action within seven days.

Updated: 24-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:38 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has addressed a complaint by a lecturer who claimed that he was coerced by authorities at his government college to participate in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities. This came after assurances from the state government to investigate these allegations thoroughly.

The petitioner, a guest faculty member in commerce at Majhauli’s Government Arts and Commerce College in Sidhi, stated that the administration pressured him to align with the RSS, sparking his legal action against the institution.

Justice Vivek Agarwal's bench has advised the state's legal representative to instruct Sidhi's Superintendent of Police to scrutinize the lecturer's complaints. Upon verification, the police are expected to address any threats within a week from receiving the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

