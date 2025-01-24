Left Menu

Contempt Plea in Property Demolition Case Heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear a contempt plea against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict against demolition without notice. The petitioner claims that officials demolished his property unlawfully. The court stressed its guidelines don't apply to unauthorized structures or court-ordered demolitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:56 IST
Contempt Plea in Property Demolition Case Heads to Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced it will hear a contempt plea next week regarding alleged violations by Sambhal authorities of its no-demolition-without-notice verdict. The case, presented by petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor, was briefly adjourned due to his counsel's unavailability.

The contention revolves around actions taken by Sambhal officials who allegedly razed a portion of Ghayoor's property without prior notification or giving the affected parties the chance to respond, in defiance of the Supreme Court's guidelines established in November last year.

The Supreme Court had previously decreed such guidelines to prevent unauthorized demolitions, while excluding cases involving structures in public areas or demolitions mandated by legal orders. The outcome of this hearing may clarify these legal stipulations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025