Contempt Plea in Property Demolition Case Heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court announced it will hear a contempt plea next week regarding alleged violations by Sambhal authorities of its no-demolition-without-notice verdict. The case, presented by petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor, was briefly adjourned due to his counsel's unavailability.

The contention revolves around actions taken by Sambhal officials who allegedly razed a portion of Ghayoor's property without prior notification or giving the affected parties the chance to respond, in defiance of the Supreme Court's guidelines established in November last year.

The Supreme Court had previously decreed such guidelines to prevent unauthorized demolitions, while excluding cases involving structures in public areas or demolitions mandated by legal orders. The outcome of this hearing may clarify these legal stipulations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)