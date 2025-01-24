Supreme Court Launches SIT Probe into NOIDA Compensation Scandal
The Supreme Court, dissatisfied with a UP government-led investigation into illegal compensation payments by NOIDA, appointed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT will examine whether excess compensation was granted, potential collusion, and NOIDA's operational transparency, filing a report within two months.
The Supreme Court has intervened in a compensation scandal involving NOIDA, dissatisfied with a previous investigation by a UP government-appointed panel. Significant allegations suggest that illegal compensations were disbursed to landowners by NOIDA officials, prompting the court's decision to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a deeper probe.
A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh processed the anticipatory bail pleas of two accused officials, leading to the October 5, 2023, SIT formation. The SIT includes senior officials like IPS officer S B Shiradkar and Inspector General CBCID Modak Rajesh D Rao, tasked with identifying any irregularities in compensation releases.
The court emphasized the investigation's scope, examining if excess payments aligned with legal entitlements, potential collusive actions between NOIDA officers and beneficiaries, and evaluating NOIDA's adherence to transparency. The SIT report is expected within two months, with directions to protect petitioners from coercive actions during the investigation.
