Funding Shortages Threaten Gaza Aid Amid Ceasefire

Funding shortages may jeopardize the United Nations' ability to maintain aid levels during the Gaza ceasefire, according to a U.N. official. The conflict, over 15 months long, has claimed more than 47,000 Palestinian lives and left much of Gaza devastated, making international aid crucial for survival.

Humanitarian Coordinator Muhannad Hadi expressed satisfaction with initial aid deliveries but emphasized the critical need for funding to sustain and expand operations. He noted significant progress with tenfold increases in daily deliveries but cautioned about future needs both during and after the ceasefire.

Despite improvements in delivery logistics, the challenge of navigating Gaza's damaged infrastructure remains. The U.N. aims to raise $4.1 billion, with almost 90% earmarked for Gaza, yet current funding stands at just 3.6% of this target, underscoring the urgency of international support.

