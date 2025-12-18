Tensions Rise as Israel Strikes Hezbollah Amid Ceasefire Talks
Israel launched airstrikes on southern and northeastern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah as a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deadline approaches. The strikes precede a monitor committee meeting involving global powers. Meanwhile, discussions in Paris emphasize the future role of the Lebanese army in achieving regional stability.
Israel executed a series of airstrikes on Thursday, targeting sites in southern and northeastern Lebanon. The operation comes as a crucial deadline looms to disarm Hezbollah along the contested border.
The airstrikes preceded a scheduled meeting of an international committee supervising the enforcement of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that ended hostilities last year. This second meeting marks the inclusion of civilian members to the predominantly military committee monitoring the ceasefire.
Lebanon's army commander, Gen. Rodolph Haikal, held strategic discussions in Paris with U.S., French, and Saudi officials, aiming to bolster Lebanon's military presence in border areas. The French government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
