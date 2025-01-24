Crackdown Before Delhi Polls: Over 570 MCC Violations Registered
In the lead-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, authorities have registered more than 570 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. Between January 7 and 23, 19,065 individuals were arrested under various legal provisions as law enforcement stepped up border patrols and confiscations.
The alleged violations were reported from January 7, when the MCC was enacted, until January 23.
Additionally, 19,065 arrests were made under various legal provisions during this time frame, including those linked to the Excise Act, as police enhanced vigilance at border checkpoints and took action against illicit activities. The Delhi Police reported seizing 284 illegal firearms, 394 cartridges, and 46,682 liters of liquor valued at over Rs 1.3 crore, accompanied by drugs and banned injections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
