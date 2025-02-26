Wildlife Smuggling Crackdown: Bear Bile Seized in Uttarakhand

In a significant breakthrough against wildlife smuggling, Uttarakhand Police arrested two individuals suspected of trafficking bear bile, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Kalam Singh Chauhan, 32, and Santu, 44, hail from Baniyana village in Chakrata. Their arrest took place on the Kalsi-Chakrata Road, following a tip-off by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Delhi.

The operation, led by the state Special Task Force, resulted in the confiscation of bear bile weighing a total of 27 grams and three 12-bore cartridges. Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar reaffirmed the seriousness of bear hunting, classified under the first schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act, and stated that the accused now face charges under relevant wildlife and arms legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)