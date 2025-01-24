New Judges Take Oath at Andhra Pradesh High Court
Two new Additional Judges, A Hari Haranadha Sarma and Y Lakshmana Rao, were sworn in at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath, increasing the Judge count to 30. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their elevation recently.
Two new Additional Judges joined the Andhra Pradesh High Court as A Hari Haranadha Sarma and Y Lakshmana Rao took the judicial oath on Friday.
Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur led the swearing-in ceremony, marking a significant milestone as the court now boasts a total of 30 judges. The appointments followed recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium, a body chaired by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna.
The event saw attendance from prominent members of the legal fraternity, including High Court Judges and Advocate General D Srinivas, highlighting the importance of this judicial expansion.
