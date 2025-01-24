New Judges Take Oath at Andhra Pradesh High Court

Two new Additional Judges joined the Andhra Pradesh High Court as A Hari Haranadha Sarma and Y Lakshmana Rao took the judicial oath on Friday.

Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur led the swearing-in ceremony, marking a significant milestone as the court now boasts a total of 30 judges. The appointments followed recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium, a body chaired by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna.

The event saw attendance from prominent members of the legal fraternity, including High Court Judges and Advocate General D Srinivas, highlighting the importance of this judicial expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)