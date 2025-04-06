Unseasonable Wildfires Sweep Across the UK

In Northern Ireland, firefighters tackled a major fire overnight in the southeastern forest land as unusually warm and dry weather raises wildfire risks across the UK.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident late Saturday, deploying over 100 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment in a rural area near Hilltown. The fire was controlled by early Sunday, but authorities believe it was deliberately set.

Amid warnings from officials about the dangers of setting wildfires, regions like Scotland and Cornwall also face elevated fire risks and road closures due to ongoing blazes.

(With inputs from agencies.)