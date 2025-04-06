Unseasonable Wildfires Sweep Across the UK
A significant fire in Northern Ireland highlights the rising wildfire threat across the UK due to unusual warm, dry weather. Over 100 firefighters tackled the blaze outside Hilltown, with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service declaring it a major incident. Authorities suspect deliberate ignition.
In Northern Ireland, firefighters tackled a major fire overnight in the southeastern forest land as unusually warm and dry weather raises wildfire risks across the UK.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident late Saturday, deploying over 100 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment in a rural area near Hilltown. The fire was controlled by early Sunday, but authorities believe it was deliberately set.
Amid warnings from officials about the dangers of setting wildfires, regions like Scotland and Cornwall also face elevated fire risks and road closures due to ongoing blazes.
