Constitutional Clash: Supreme Court Faces Plea Against Waqf Amendment Act
The Supreme Court has received a fresh plea challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Criticized for infringing on religious rights, the Act centralizes control over Waqf affairs, sparking backlash from lawmakers, religious groups, and civil rights organizations concerned about religious discrimination and the erosion of state autonomy.
- Country:
- India
A new plea has reached the Supreme Court questioning the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, arguing it is an interference in the self-management rights of religious denominations in religious matters.
Following heated discussions in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu officially approved the bill, leading to a wave of legal challenges from various organizations and political figures.
Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, representing Sunni Muslim scholars, spearheaded the fresh petition, claiming the amendments compromise Waqf's religious essence and jeopardize democratic governance in its administration, limiting state power and potentially disadvantaging the Muslim community.
