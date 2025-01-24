Left Menu

European Commission's Social Media Showdown

The European Commission has finalized its initial investigation into the social media platform X. According to Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper, the Commission is set to decide on a multi-million euro fine, though no official comment has been provided yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A report by Germany's Handelsblatt indicates that the Commission may impose a substantial fine amounting to millions of euros.

As of now, the European Commission has not publicly commented on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

