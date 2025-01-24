High-Stakes Defamation Battle: Political Tensions in Goa

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh appeared before a Goa court on Friday, pledging not to comment against Sulakshana Sawant, wife of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, amidst a defamation case she filed against the Rajya Sabha MP.

During the hearing at the Bicholim court, Singh sought an extension to respond to the injunction, according to Sawant's lawyer Pralhad Paranjape. Singh reiterated his previous commitment to silence made on January 10.

Singh's legal representative, Surel Tilve, cited the politician's busy schedule with the Delhi assembly elections as the reason for the delay. The court adjourned the case to February 7. The lawsuit, demanding Rs 100 crore, followed Singh's accusations of Sawant's involvement in a job scam.

