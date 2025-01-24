Left Menu

High-Stakes Defamation Battle: Political Tensions in Goa

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has refrained from making statements against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife, Sulakshana Sawant, amid a defamation lawsuit. The case was postponed to February 7. Singh had accused Sawant of a job scam, prompting a Rs 100 crore defamation suit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:13 IST
High-Stakes Defamation Battle: Political Tensions in Goa
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh appeared before a Goa court on Friday, pledging not to comment against Sulakshana Sawant, wife of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, amidst a defamation case she filed against the Rajya Sabha MP.

During the hearing at the Bicholim court, Singh sought an extension to respond to the injunction, according to Sawant's lawyer Pralhad Paranjape. Singh reiterated his previous commitment to silence made on January 10.

Singh's legal representative, Surel Tilve, cited the politician's busy schedule with the Delhi assembly elections as the reason for the delay. The court adjourned the case to February 7. The lawsuit, demanding Rs 100 crore, followed Singh's accusations of Sawant's involvement in a job scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025