Left Menu

Russia's Army Enlists 450,000 for 2024

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy chairman, announced that 450,000 individuals have enlisted in the Russian army for 2024. Additionally, over 40,000 have joined volunteer brigades to fight in Ukraine. Plans are in place to recruit the same number for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:30 IST
Russia's Army Enlists 450,000 for 2024
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, revealed on Friday that around 450,000 people have signed up to serve in the Russian army in 2024.

Medvedev, posting on his official social media account, expressed intentions to maintain this recruitment level for the coming year.

Additionally, more than 40,000 people have joined volunteer brigades to participate in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025