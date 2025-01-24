Russia's Army Enlists 450,000 for 2024
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy chairman, announced that 450,000 individuals have enlisted in the Russian army for 2024. Additionally, over 40,000 have joined volunteer brigades to fight in Ukraine. Plans are in place to recruit the same number for 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, revealed on Friday that around 450,000 people have signed up to serve in the Russian army in 2024.
Medvedev, posting on his official social media account, expressed intentions to maintain this recruitment level for the coming year.
Additionally, more than 40,000 people have joined volunteer brigades to participate in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump-Putin Meeting: A Potential Turning Point in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Amidst Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
Russia Welcomes Trump's Approach Towards Ukraine Conflict
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump's Approach to the Ukraine Conflict
Australia Demands Answers on Missing Citizen Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict