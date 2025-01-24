Left Menu

French National on Death Row to Return from Indonesia

Indonesia has agreed to repatriate Serge Atlaoui, a French national on death row, back to France. Initially sentenced for drug offenses, Atlaoui's transfer follows his request citing health issues. The decision marks a significant legal cooperation milestone between Indonesia and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:08 IST
French National on Death Row to Return from Indonesia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has finalized an agreement to repatriate Serge Atlaoui, a French national sentenced to death since 2007 for alleged drug offenses. The deal, signed by law ministers of both countries, allows Atlaoui to serve his remaining term in France.

Atlaoui, a father suffering from cancer, sought repatriation, citing health concerns. Initially sentenced to life imprisonment, the Indonesian Supreme Court elevated his sentence to death. Franco-Indonesian ties have been further strengthened by this cooperation.

France, staunchly opposing the death penalty, will oversee Atlaoui's imprisonment. Indonesia, known for its stringent drug laws, continues to manage numerous death row cases, primarily drug-related.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025