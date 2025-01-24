French National on Death Row to Return from Indonesia
Indonesia has agreed to repatriate Serge Atlaoui, a French national on death row, back to France. Initially sentenced for drug offenses, Atlaoui's transfer follows his request citing health issues. The decision marks a significant legal cooperation milestone between Indonesia and France.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia has finalized an agreement to repatriate Serge Atlaoui, a French national sentenced to death since 2007 for alleged drug offenses. The deal, signed by law ministers of both countries, allows Atlaoui to serve his remaining term in France.
Atlaoui, a father suffering from cancer, sought repatriation, citing health concerns. Initially sentenced to life imprisonment, the Indonesian Supreme Court elevated his sentence to death. Franco-Indonesian ties have been further strengthened by this cooperation.
France, staunchly opposing the death penalty, will oversee Atlaoui's imprisonment. Indonesia, known for its stringent drug laws, continues to manage numerous death row cases, primarily drug-related.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Repatriation: Nigeria's $52.88 Million Asset Recovery
Turkey's Refugee Repatriation Dilemma Amid Syrian Turmoil
Indonesia and France to Sign Repatriation Agreement for Frenchman
Repatriation of Indian Fishermen Highlights Cross-Border Maritime Tensions
Indian Fishermen's Repatriation Highlights Ongoing Maritime Challenges