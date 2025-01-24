Left Menu

Massive Deportation: Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The US has arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including sex offenders and a suspected terrorist, as part of a massive deportation operation under the Trump administration. This crackdown aims to enforce strict immigration policies with new legislation requiring detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

Updated: 24-01-2025 18:25 IST
  • United States

The United States has detained 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist and several individuals convicted of sex offenses against minors, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday via X that the Trump administration's massive deportation operation is in full swing, with hundreds being deported via military aircraft.

In alignment with President Trump's objectives, the Republican-led House approved a bill demanding the detention of unauthorized immigrants linked to theft and violent crimes, marking a significant legislative move in Trump's immigration crackdown strategy.

