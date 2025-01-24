Massive Deportation: Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
The US has arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including sex offenders and a suspected terrorist, as part of a massive deportation operation under the Trump administration. This crackdown aims to enforce strict immigration policies with new legislation requiring detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.
The United States has detained 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist and several individuals convicted of sex offenses against minors, according to the White House.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday via X that the Trump administration's massive deportation operation is in full swing, with hundreds being deported via military aircraft.
In alignment with President Trump's objectives, the Republican-led House approved a bill demanding the detention of unauthorized immigrants linked to theft and violent crimes, marking a significant legislative move in Trump's immigration crackdown strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
