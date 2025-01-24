Tensions Rise Over Philippine Vessel at Second Thomas Shoal
A civilian vessel from the Philippines delivered supplies to its warship at Second Thomas Shoal with China's permission, according to China's coast guard. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet commented on China's statement.
In a recent development, a civilian vessel from the Philippines delivered provisions to the country's warship stationed at Second Thomas Shoal. This operation was reportedly conducted with the permission of China's coast guard, who described the warship as 'illegally grounded' in the contentious area.
The sequence of events underscores ongoing maritime tensions between the two nations over territorial claims. While China's coast guard has affirmed the regulated nature of this delivery, the Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to issue a formal response regarding China's statement.
The lack of immediate comment from the Philippines may further complicate diplomatic relations, as the strategic Second Thomas Shoal continues to be a focal point of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
