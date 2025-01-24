Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Philippine Vessel at Second Thomas Shoal

A civilian vessel from the Philippines delivered supplies to its warship at Second Thomas Shoal with China's permission, according to China's coast guard. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet commented on China's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:17 IST
Tensions Rise Over Philippine Vessel at Second Thomas Shoal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent development, a civilian vessel from the Philippines delivered provisions to the country's warship stationed at Second Thomas Shoal. This operation was reportedly conducted with the permission of China's coast guard, who described the warship as 'illegally grounded' in the contentious area.

The sequence of events underscores ongoing maritime tensions between the two nations over territorial claims. While China's coast guard has affirmed the regulated nature of this delivery, the Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to issue a formal response regarding China's statement.

The lack of immediate comment from the Philippines may further complicate diplomatic relations, as the strategic Second Thomas Shoal continues to be a focal point of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025