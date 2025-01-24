India Showcases Inclusive Development and Global Leadership Vision at World Economic Forum

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, Electronics & IT, presented India's vision for inclusive development and its emerging role as a global leader during his address to world leaders and industry captains at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Minister emphasized India's focus on fostering synergy between manufacturing and services sectors as a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth. “India’s growth model is not about choosing between manufacturing or services; it’s about integrating both sectors to create a resilient and inclusive economy,” Shri Vaishnaw asserted.

Export-Led Growth: From Import Substitution to Global Production

Highlighting India’s shift to an export-led growth strategy, the Minister remarked on the success of initiatives like Make in India and Make for the World. For instance, 99% of mobile phones used domestically are now manufactured in India, signaling a robust local manufacturing base ready to cater to global markets.

He also outlined export growth in sectors like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and automotive components, noting their contribution to India’s integration into global supply chains.

India as a Global AI and Technology Powerhouse

Shri Vaishnaw projected India as the “use case capital of the world” for artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing its capability to develop globally impactful applications. “While AI models are becoming commodities, the opportunity lies in creating practical use cases tailored to industries worldwide. India’s vast IT experience positions us as a global leader in AI services,” he said.

Workforce Skilling for Emerging Technologies

The Minister revealed ambitious initiatives for skilling India's workforce in AI and other advanced technologies. These include:

AI Skilling: Training 1 million people in AI tools and applications to address global demand.

Telecom Industry: Establishing 5G labs in 100 universities to prepare students for the evolving telecom landscape.

Semiconductor Design: Deploying EDA tools in 240 universities to enable expertise in semiconductor chip design.

“These initiatives align educational curricula with industry demands, creating a workforce ready for high-value roles in global industries,” the Minister noted.

Semiconductor and AI Leadership

Shri Vaishnaw detailed India’s rise as a global semiconductor and AI hub, stating, “India is on track to join the top three destinations for semiconductors. Our thriving semiconductor and AI ecosystems have already caught the attention of major global players.”

Trust, Talent, and Design: India’s Unique Edge

The Minister attributed India’s growing allure to its “trust, abundant talent, and world-class design capabilities.” He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for cultivating a globally trusted environment, prompting companies to relocate supply chains and invest in India.

“India hosts nearly 2,000 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) working on advanced design projects. With this, we are poised to lead not just in manufacturing but also in high-value research and development,” Shri Vaishnaw emphasized.

Additional Highlights

At the WEF, India also unveiled plans to:

Expand green energy initiatives and achieve carbon neutrality ahead of global deadlines.

Bolster infrastructure and digital connectivity through public-private collaborations.

Enhance smart city projects, showcasing India’s urban development achievements.

A Global Player in Development and Innovation

The Union Minister concluded by reiterating India’s commitment to global cooperation and innovation. “India is not just building its economy but also contributing to solving global challenges—be it in sustainability, technology, or human resource development. We are not only rising as an economic power but also as a responsible and trusted global partner,” he said.

This address at the WEF marks yet another milestone in India’s emergence as a global leader in innovation, technology, and inclusive growth.