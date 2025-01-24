NIFTEM-K Hosts ECOWAS Delegation to Showcase India’s Pioneering Food Fortification Efforts

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), welcomed a distinguished international delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to explore India’s advancements in food fortification. This knowledge-sharing initiative, supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), included 17 representatives from nations such as Burkina Faso, Senegal, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Benin, and Madagascar.

The delegation included members from National Fortification Alliances, policymakers, technical experts, and officials from the West African Health Organization (WAHO), signaling a strong regional commitment to improving global nutrition.

India’s Expertise in Focus

Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM-K, highlighted the significance of the event:

“This exchange represents a milestone in international cooperation for food fortification. As an Institute of National Importance, NIFTEM-K is proud to share India’s expertise and technological innovations in food fortification, contributing to global nutrition security.”

The program featured interactive sessions and technical demonstrations. Delegates learned about fortification standards, regulatory frameworks, and trade practices that India has successfully implemented, offering insights for adoption and adaptation in African nations.

Ministry of Food Processing Industries: A Supportive Role

Mr. Arvind Kumar, Deputy Secretary of MoFPI, emphasized the Ministry’s pivotal role in supporting global nutrition initiatives. He introduced flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing (PLISFPPI), and the PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), showcasing how these programs underpin India’s leadership in food processing and fortification.

Advanced Capabilities at NIFTEM-K

Interactive sessions, led by Sh. Arun Om Lal, Industry Chair Professor at NIFTEM-K, provided an overview of the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities, including:

Pilot Plants for advanced food processing.

FSSAI-notified food testing capabilities at the Center for Food Research and Analysis (CFRA).

Cutting-edge infrastructure for fortification research and capacity building.

Dr. Komal Chauhan, Head of the Center of Excellence in Food Fortification (CEFF) and Dean (Research & Outreach), welcomed the delegation. She emphasized the need for robust fortification policies, scalable interventions, and strengthened partnerships to achieve global food security.

Key Outcomes and Future Prospects

The visit fostered dialogue on harmonizing international fortification standards, developing sustainable trade practices, and building strategic alliances. Delegates expressed keen interest in adopting India’s model for addressing malnutrition through food fortification.

NIFTEM-K reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in food technology. Plans for continued engagement, joint research, and technical support to African nations were discussed, paving the way for long-term collaboration.

This initiative underscores India’s leadership role in global nutrition and its dedication to fostering partnerships for a healthier, more equitable future.