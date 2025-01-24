Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Fields: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Manipur
Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced the destruction of 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district. This effort, coordinated by police, CRPF, and forest officials, aims to advance the goal of a drug-free Manipur. Singh calls for collective action against such illegal activities.
- India
On Friday, Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, confirmed the destruction of 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Kangpokpi district.
The operation was a collaborative effort involving the local police, the 133 Bn CRPF, and the forest department, highlighting the state's stand against illegal drug activities.
Singh emphasized the importance of working together to continue the fight against drug-related crimes, urging citizens and stakeholders to contribute to making Manipur drug-free.
(With inputs from agencies.)
