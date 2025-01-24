Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Fields: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Manipur

On Friday, Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, confirmed the destruction of 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Kangpokpi district.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving the local police, the 133 Bn CRPF, and the forest department, highlighting the state's stand against illegal drug activities.

Singh emphasized the importance of working together to continue the fight against drug-related crimes, urging citizens and stakeholders to contribute to making Manipur drug-free.

