Manohar Lal Khattar Inaugurates Key Projects in Karimnagar Smart City to Boost Education, Infrastructure, and Waste Management

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, visited Karimnagar Smart City on 24th January to inaugurate four major projects aimed at strengthening key sectors such as education, solid waste management, and social infrastructure. These projects are part of the ongoing efforts to transform Karimnagar into a more sustainable, smart, and livable urban hub. Key Projects Inaugurated

Development of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium: This ₹22 crore project includes a commercial complex, renovation of the indoor hall, modern toilets, parking areas, and landscaping, creating an inclusive space that promotes recreation and sports in the city. The stadium will also feature cycle tracks, skating rinks, and basketball courts to cater to diverse recreational needs.

Multi-purpose School Park: Spanning over 5.96 acres, this ₹12.35 crore park features a walking track, musical fountain, and recreational facilities, providing a vibrant public space for families and fostering a sense of community.

24x7 Water Supply: Aimed at improving water accessibility, the ₹18 crore project introduces a new water distribution network in Housing Board Colony, ensuring continuous and efficient water supply for residents.

Social Infrastructure and Smart Classrooms in Government Schools: At a cost of ₹9.20 crore, 27 government schools have seen renovations including toilet blocks, compound walls, borewells, and sports facilities. Additionally, smart classrooms have been set up in 53 government schools to provide modern, tech-driven learning environments, enabling students to benefit from e-learning tools.

Broader Impact and Ongoing Projects

Karimnagar Smart City has undertaken 50 projects worth ₹1,117 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, with 36 projects worth ₹884 crore already completed. The remaining 14 projects valued at ₹233 crore are still under implementation. These projects focus on enhancing smart mobility, water supply, sanitation, and social infrastructure to improve the quality of life for residents.

In addition to the recently inaugurated projects, significant progress has been made in the city's bio-mining initiative, with over 1 lakh metric tons of legacy waste processed, reflecting Karimnagar’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

A Holistic Vision for Urban Development

These initiatives align with the objectives of the Smart Cities Mission, launched in 2015, which aims to enhance the ease of living and boost economic development in 100 cities across India. By leveraging technology and innovative urban management strategies, these projects contribute to the holistic development of cities, making them more sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready.

Ongoing Commitment to Education and Infrastructure

The smart classrooms developed in 53 government schools and the improved infrastructure and sports facilities in 27 schools represent a forward-looking approach to education. With the integration of technology, students now have access to better learning experiences and are better equipped for future challenges.

Furthermore, the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium’s transformation into a world-class sports facility will support both recreational and competitive sports in the region, providing opportunities for youth engagement and healthy living.

Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, during his inauguration, highlighted the importance of these initiatives in fostering sustainable urban growth and improving citizens' quality of life. With projects focused on education, waste management, and infrastructure, Karimnagar Smart City is setting an example of how technology and strategic planning can create modern urban spaces that are both functional and livable. The projects also underscore the commitment to the objectives of the Smart Cities Mission, driving the vision of ease of living and ease of doing business across India's cities.

These initiatives are poised to contribute significantly to the development of Karimnagar, positioning it as a model smart city for other regions to follow.