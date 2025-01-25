Trump Administration Expands Fast-Track Deportation Powers Nationwide

The Trump administration announced a significant expansion of its fast-track deportation authority, allowing immigration officers to deport migrants nationwide without court hearings. This is a step towards fulfilling President Trump's agenda to intensify immigration enforcement.

In Newark, New Jersey, local officials, including Mayor Ras Baraka, condemned ICE operations that led to arrests, including those of undocumented and U.S. citizens. Mayor Baraka expressed anger, stating, "We're going to fight for all our residents."

The expanded 'expedited removal' rights, designed to enhance national security and public safety, allow for swift determinations but have faced criticism over potential wrongful deportations. Critics argue the policy may overlook genuine asylum seekers and legal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)