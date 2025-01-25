Supreme Court Tackles Landmark Case on Religious Charter Schools

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Friday its intention to review a pivotal case that could lead to the establishment of the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma. The proposal, led by two Catholic dioceses, was previously blocked by a lower court over concerns of violating the First Amendment's church-state separation.

St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School's organizers, including the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa, have faced legal hurdles in their effort to offer virtual kindergarten through high school religious education. They argue state rulings ignore First Amendment protections, presenting a historic test of constitutional limits.

The case has divided Oklahoma's political leadership, with debates centering on state-funding for religious entities. Proponents, including some state officials, see the move as a widening of religious rights, while opponents argue a breach of legal constraints on government religion endorsement.

