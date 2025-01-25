Left Menu

Trump's New DOJ Policy Shifts Stance on Reproductive Rights

President Donald Trump's Justice Department has changed its approach to prosecuting cases under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The new directive limits prosecutions, labeling them as weaponization of law enforcement. Pro-life advocates celebrate while abortion-rights supporters criticize the move.

President Donald Trump's Justice Department has issued a new order, significantly limiting prosecutions of individuals accused of obstructing reproductive rights facilities.

The cases, previously addressed under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, will now proceed only in exceptional circumstances, marking a departure from previous policy.

Pro-life groups see this as a victory, while reproductive rights advocates express concern over the implications for clinic access and safety.

