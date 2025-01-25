Justice Department Shifts Stance on Abortion Clinic Prosecutions
The U.S. Justice Department, under President Trump, announced reduced federal prosecutions for blocking access to reproductive health centers, citing 'weaponization' of law enforcement. Future cases under the FACE Act will be limited to severe instances. A memo dismissed ongoing civil cases in line with Trump's campaign promises.
The U.S. Justice Department, under President Donald Trump, has shifted its stance on federal prosecutions related to access to reproductive health centers and abortion clinics. This policy change comes amid a directive to scale back cases deemed as 'weaponization' of law enforcement.
According to a memo by Chad Mizelle, the chief of staff to the attorney general, future prosecutions aligned with the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act, will only proceed under severe circumstances. This law intends to prevent force or obstruction to impede reproductive health services.
In a notable move, Mizelle ordered the dismissal of certain ongoing civil cases and highlighted this approach as a fulfillment of Trump's promise to end perceived federal government overreach. This change comes in the wake of Trump granting pardons to anti-abortion protesters, sparking criticism from reproductive rights advocates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
