Congress Criticizes Election Commission on Voters' Day

On National Voters' Day, the Congress launched a scathing critique of the Election Commission, alleging that its current operations undermine constitutional values and insult voters.

The opposition party claimed that the Election Commission's independence has been compromised over the past 10 years, attributing this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress acknowledged the historical significance of the Election Commission but expressed concern over partisanship and decision-making challenges in recent elections, attributing the issues to political influences.

