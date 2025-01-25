Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Election Commission on Voters' Day

The Congress criticizes the Election Commission on National Voters' Day, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and voters' trust. The opposition highlights the compromised independence of the EC by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the last decade.

Updated: 25-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:54 IST
Congress Criticizes Election Commission on Voters' Day
  • Country:
  • India

On National Voters' Day, the Congress launched a scathing critique of the Election Commission, alleging that its current operations undermine constitutional values and insult voters.

The opposition party claimed that the Election Commission's independence has been compromised over the past 10 years, attributing this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress acknowledged the historical significance of the Election Commission but expressed concern over partisanship and decision-making challenges in recent elections, attributing the issues to political influences.

