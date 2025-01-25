Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Philippines Suspends South China Sea Survey

The Philippines halted its scientific survey in the South China Sea after its vessels faced harassment by China's coast guard and navy. This incident adds to the escalating tensions between Manila and Beijing over disputed waters. An arbitration tribunal ruled China's claims lack legal basis, a decision Beijing rejects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:38 IST
Tensions Rise: Philippines Suspends South China Sea Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines announced the suspension of a scientific survey in the South China Sea due to harassment from China's coast guard and navy. The survey, involving two fisheries vessels collecting sand samples, faced aggressive maneuvers by Chinese forces.

This incident reflects broader tensions between the Philippines and China, who dispute sovereignty over strategic waterways, crucial for global commerce. China maintains its 'indisputable sovereignty' over the region, particularly the Spratly Islands, in stark contrast to international arbitration findings from 2016 that invalidate China's claims.

Despite an agreement to seek common ground during recent talks, confrontations persist. China's actions in deploying additional vessels and aircraft have escalated the situation, leading to the survey's suspension over safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025