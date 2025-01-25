Left Menu

Indonesia and India Forge Robust Bilateral Ties

Indonesia and India signed agreements covering culture, health, maritime, security, and digital sectors. The ceremony was attended by Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nations aim to enhance cooperation and prioritize defense, cybersecurity, and economic partnerships for long-term stability.

Updated: 25-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic push, Indonesia and India signed multiple agreements across a range of sectors including culture, health, maritime, security, and digital technology on Saturday. The signing ceremony took place ahead of India's Republic Day, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

President Prabowo emphasized the importance of accelerating economic partnerships with India, highlighting that these cooperative measures would be prioritized over the long term. Notable was Indonesia's gratitude towards India for supporting its membership in BRICS—an alliance that Prabowo noted would aid both global stability and regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at the event, stressed joint ventures in defense manufacturing and said both nations would collaborate on enhancing maritime security, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism efforts. This enhanced cooperation marks a deeper commitment to addressing shared strategic concerns between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

