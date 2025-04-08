Wall Street Whirlwind: Markets Reeling Under Tariff Tensions
The S&P 500 and Dow declined due to fears of an economic slowdown and inflation, following President Trump's tariff threats on China. Trading volume reached record highs, reflecting investor anxiety. The market fluctuated amid mixed tariff news, with the Dow and Nasdaq hitting correction and bear markets, respectively.
In a tumultuous session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones experienced significant declines as worries escalated over potential economic slowdowns and rising inflation. President Trump's firm stance on imposing further tariffs against China added to the market's instability.
Trading volumes on Monday soared to unprecedented levels, underscoring investor unease. All major U.S. indices hit their lowest points in over a year before fluctuating on conflicting reports concerning the tariffs. The CBOE Volatility Index, a key measure of market apprehension, reached its highest since August 2024.
Despite brief rallies fueled by hope of a tariff pause, the market remained volatile. The Dow recorded a correction, and the Nasdaq entered a bear market. Federal Reserve speeches and economic data due this week may further influence investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
