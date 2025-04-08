Left Menu

Wall Street Whirlwind: Markets Reeling Under Tariff Tensions

The S&P 500 and Dow declined due to fears of an economic slowdown and inflation, following President Trump's tariff threats on China. Trading volume reached record highs, reflecting investor anxiety. The market fluctuated amid mixed tariff news, with the Dow and Nasdaq hitting correction and bear markets, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 02:35 IST
Wall Street Whirlwind: Markets Reeling Under Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tumultuous session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones experienced significant declines as worries escalated over potential economic slowdowns and rising inflation. President Trump's firm stance on imposing further tariffs against China added to the market's instability.

Trading volumes on Monday soared to unprecedented levels, underscoring investor unease. All major U.S. indices hit their lowest points in over a year before fluctuating on conflicting reports concerning the tariffs. The CBOE Volatility Index, a key measure of market apprehension, reached its highest since August 2024.

Despite brief rallies fueled by hope of a tariff pause, the market remained volatile. The Dow recorded a correction, and the Nasdaq entered a bear market. Federal Reserve speeches and economic data due this week may further influence investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025