Left Menu

Turkiye Building Collapse Spurs Safety Concerns Amid Tragic Remembrance

In Turkiye, rescuers are working to save individuals trapped under a collapsed apartment building. This event comes as awareness of building safety heightens following a recent deadly fire at a ski resort. Authorities have yet to determine the collapse cause, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:16 IST
Turkiye Building Collapse Spurs Safety Concerns Amid Tragic Remembrance
building collapse Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Rescue operations are underway in central Turkiye as officials strive to reach two individuals trapped under the debris of a collapsed apartment building. The incident has left many questioning building safety standards, particularly after a recent tragic fire at a ski resort highlighted similar concerns.

With these events triggering renewed scrutiny, authorities are vigorously investigating the collapse's cause. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the site housed 79 people, and those missing are Syrian nationals. He vowed transparency in uncovering any negligence or faults.

The incident comes as the second anniversary of a devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkiye and north Syria approaches. This past disaster, which resulted in numerous deaths due in part to ignored safety regulations, continues to serve as a critical reminder of the importance of adhering to building codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025