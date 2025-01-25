Turkiye Building Collapse Spurs Safety Concerns Amid Tragic Remembrance

Rescue operations are underway in central Turkiye as officials strive to reach two individuals trapped under the debris of a collapsed apartment building. The incident has left many questioning building safety standards, particularly after a recent tragic fire at a ski resort highlighted similar concerns.

With these events triggering renewed scrutiny, authorities are vigorously investigating the collapse's cause. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the site housed 79 people, and those missing are Syrian nationals. He vowed transparency in uncovering any negligence or faults.

The incident comes as the second anniversary of a devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkiye and north Syria approaches. This past disaster, which resulted in numerous deaths due in part to ignored safety regulations, continues to serve as a critical reminder of the importance of adhering to building codes.

