LPG Cylinder Explosion in Dwarka Injures One, Sparks Fire Investigation
A 31-year-old man named Laxman sustained severe burn injuries after a fire, triggered by exploding LPG cylinders, broke out at a shop in Dwarka's Mahavir Enclave. The fire spread to an adjoining daycare preschool. A compressor malfunction during fire-fighting efforts caused the explosion. Investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A 31-year-old man suffered severe burns after a blaze broke out at a shop in Dwarka's Mahavir Enclave, authorities confirmed on Monday.
The incident occurred when three LPG cylinders at the shop exploded, igniting a fire that extended to an adjacent daycare preschool. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the fire was successfully controlled by 4.15 am following an emergency call at 1.55 am.
The injured, identified as Laxman, was initially treated at Bhagat Chander Hospital before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital. Police reports suggest the fire erupted while the shop's operator, Rohit Walia, and Laxman attempted to extinguish a minor fire. A compressor failure led to an explosion, triggering injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident under charges of negligent fire conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- explosion
- Dwarka
- LPG cylinders
- burn injuries
- shop
- safety
- investigation
- Delhi
- fire services
ALSO READ
Karnataka Weighs Returning Cricket to Chinnaswamy Stadium Amid Safety Concerns
Railway Board Stresses Timely Braking for Enhanced Operational Safety
Revolutionizing Rail Safety: Concord's Landmark Indian Railways Order
Calls for Resignation: Controversy Surrounds Railway Minister Amid Fare Hikes and Safety Concerns
India's Love Affair with Instamart: A 2025 Shopping Odyssey