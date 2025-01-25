Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence in Nine-Year-Old Rape and Murder Case

A court has sentenced Khalid Ansari to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a woman in a 2016 case. The body was discovered in a village school, leading to an investigation identifying Ansari as the culprit. He was fined Rs 20,000 in addition to the sentence.

Updated: 25-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:09 IST
A local court has handed a life sentence to Khalid Ansari, implicated in the heinous crime of raping and murdering a woman back in 2016.

The tragic incident unfolded when the body of an unidentified woman was discovered at a primary school in Nagra village on March 31, 2016, prompting a case under the IPC.

The verdict, delivered by Additional District Judge Ram Kripal, also includes a Rs 20,000 fine, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

