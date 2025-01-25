Left Menu

The Safety of Australia's Drinking Water Under Scrutiny with PFAS Concerns

A Senate inquiry led by Lidia Thorpe is examining the safety of Australian drinking water due to PFAS concerns. The inquiry highlights issues faced by communities like Wreck Bay, where water quality impacts local health. Factors influencing water safety and steps to address contamination are discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:11 IST
The Safety of Australia's Drinking Water Under Scrutiny with PFAS Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Australia, the safety of drinking water is under renewed scrutiny, as a Senate inquiry led by independent senator Lidia Thorpe addresses concerns over PFAS, or 'forever chemicals.' These substances have raised health issues, prompting communities such as Wreck Bay's Aboriginal community to resort to bottled water.

The quality of Australia's drinking water is not uniform, moving from natural catchments through complex human interventions, including filtration and disinfection, to ensure it meets the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines. These guidelines define safety standards for numerous contaminants, although they are not mandatory.

Recent research suggests most water sources comply with lower proposed limits for PFAS. However, 'hotspots' remain where contamination might implicate health issues. Solutions like reverse osmosis are deemed unnecessary and costly, spotlighting ongoing debates about PFAS's health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025